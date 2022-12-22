America First Legal Launches Investigation Into John Brennan, James Clapper and the Deep Security State Over Efforts to Sabotage Democracy and Free Elections

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, America First Legal (AFL) filed a set of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) as part of a comprehensive investigation of the intelligence community’s involvement in the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 election.

In December 2019, the FBI obtained Hunter Biden’s laptop. It knew, at all times relevant, that the laptop, and its thousands of records showing Biden family corruption and influence peddling, were genuine. Nevertheless, the FBI hid the evidence from Senate investigators probing the Biden family’s corruption during the spring and summer of 2020. Instead, the FBI amplified Democrat efforts to protect Joe Biden by discrediting the probe as “Russian disinformation” via fake “defensive briefings” and leaks to the Washington Post.

On September 23, 2020, after months of delay and obstruction, Senators Charles Grassley and Ron Johnson issued their report and made public all witness interview transcripts and exhibits. The report found, among other things, that “Hunter Biden was not the only Biden who cashed in on Joe Biden’s vice presidency.” Democrat politicians and information organs again resorted to the Russian disinformation ruse. For example, the New York Times quoted Sen. Chuck Schumer as saying that the report read “as if Putin wrote it, not United States senators”, and claimed that it overlapped with “a Russian disinformation campaign that [unnamed] American intelligence officials have said is designed to denigrate Mr. Biden.”

On October 14, 2020, the New York Post reported that Hunter Biden’s laptop contained emails showing Joe Biden’s corruption and influence peddling. The FBI had been sitting on this evidence for months and knew that the emails were genuine. Nevertheless, it immediately attacked. Then, on October 19, 2020, 51 former intelligence officials including John Brennan, Jim Clapper, and Michael Hayden signed a letter claiming the laptop was a “Russian information operation.” This letter, a key part of the intelligence community’s pro-Biden information and propaganda operation, was swiftly disseminated by the Democrat’s allied media organs. Together, Democrat politicians, the FBI, and their allies in the media and Big Tech, suppressed the evidence.

AFL is determined to help uncover the intelligence community’s collusion to deceive American voters and pollute the 2020 Presidential election.

Statement from Reed D. Rubinstein, America First Legal Senior Counselor and Director of Oversight:

“In 2016, partisan FBI and intelligence community officials manufactured ‘Russia collusion’ first to discredit the Trump campaign and then to hamstring his presidency. In 2020, many of these same officials manufactured “Russian misinformation” to protect Joe Biden by suppressing Hunter Biden’s laptop and burying the evidence of Biden family political corruption and influence peddling. Such brazen election interference must be exposed and punished. AFL looks forward to working with our friends in the new Congress to expose the truth,” said Reed Rubinstein.

